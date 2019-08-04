Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Generac from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Generac from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.17.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,424. Generac has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $73.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.96 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $1,117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,043 shares in the company, valued at $38,043,061.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Generac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

