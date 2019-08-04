Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Issues Earnings Results

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.96 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Generac updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.00. 547,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,424. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $73.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $1,117,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,043 shares in the company, valued at $38,043,061.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 15.9% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 31,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of Generac by 38.7% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Generac by 3.5% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 302,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $520,000. 94.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

