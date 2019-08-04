Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Reaches $1.83 on Major Exchanges

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $8.11 million and approximately $287,557.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00016957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, Ovis and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00254491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.98 or 0.01396895 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00023812 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00110949 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision’s launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, IDEX, Binance, HitBTC and Ovis. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

