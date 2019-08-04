GenesisX Reaches Market Cap of $106,521.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. GenesisX has a total market cap of $106,521.00 and $4,003.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 39.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000357 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 7,563,094 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS.

GenesisX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

