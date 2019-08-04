GET Protocol (GET) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.44 Million

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $699.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00002636 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and DDEX. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $602.21 or 0.05261926 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00040759 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000173 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001141 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol (GET) is a token. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets.

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

