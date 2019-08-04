Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

GAIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Gladstone Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gladstone Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Gladstone Investment stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 101,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,345. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 89.98%. The company had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 20,863 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 24.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 4.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

