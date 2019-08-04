Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Increased to $178.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $161.00 to $178.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Global Payments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.38.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments stock traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $94.81 and a 52-week high of $172.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.10.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $99,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,529.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total transaction of $110,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,163 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,745.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,550 shares of company stock worth $831,625. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 53,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 2.1% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 3.7% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 17.1% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.