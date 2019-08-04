Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $63.09 million during the quarter. Global Ship Lease had a positive return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 22.25%.

GSL stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,737. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $76.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Ship Lease stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Global Ship Lease at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSL. Clarkson Capital began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Global Ship Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

