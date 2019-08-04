Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

NASDAQ:GWRS traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,002. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.04.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRS. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 182,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 87.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 36,066 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 9.3% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

