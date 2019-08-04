GlobalBoost-Y Trading 37.9% Higher Over Last Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $230,531.00 and approximately $148.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,403.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.21 or 0.01992839 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $340.80 or 0.02989177 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.00 or 0.00833290 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00788929 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00011577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00054132 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00588801 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00155837 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,248,374 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

