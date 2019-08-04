Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues Earnings Results

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $150.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Globus Medical updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.72-1.72 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.75 EPS.

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. 3,179,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.48. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $57.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,085 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

