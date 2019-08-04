Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Issues Earnings Results

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,345,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,795. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24. Glu Mobile has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, Director Holdings Ltd Tencent sold 7,259,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $56,262,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $29,578.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,268,064 shares of company stock worth $56,322,745. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Glu Mobile by 12,412.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLUU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.08.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

