Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04), Morningstar.com reports. Godaddy had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $737.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Godaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Godaddy updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

GDDY stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,775,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Godaddy has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.18.

In other Godaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $157,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,499,970.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Wagner sold 7,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $533,180.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,804 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,841 shares of company stock worth $5,842,100. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Godaddy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,958,000 after buying an additional 1,576,019 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Godaddy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,369,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,096,000 after buying an additional 436,616 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,332,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,952 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,064,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,244,000 after purchasing an additional 273,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after purchasing an additional 66,412 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

