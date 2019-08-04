Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Earns “Buy” Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reiterated their buy rating on shares of Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

“We note that revenue was up 14.7% on a FX neutral basis in 2Q vs 13.1% reported.”,” SunTrust Banks’ analyst wrote.

Get Godaddy alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Godaddy from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Godaddy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price objective on Godaddy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Godaddy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Godaddy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.89.

Shares of GDDY traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.42. 6,775,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.63. Godaddy has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.18.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $737.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.40 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Godaddy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Godaddy news, insider Rebecca Morrow sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $28,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,316 shares in the company, valued at $622,868.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Wagner sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $2,733,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,841 shares of company stock valued at $5,842,100 over the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Godaddy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Godaddy by 36.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Godaddy by 3.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Godaddy by 65.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Godaddy by 3.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.