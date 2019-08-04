Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) a GBX 67 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 67 ($0.88) price target on Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HSBC set a GBX 58 ($0.76) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 69.44 ($0.91).

LLOY stock opened at GBX 51.26 ($0.67) on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 49.52 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 66.79 ($0.87). The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 57.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 1.12 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

In related news, insider William Chalmers sold 384,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69), for a total value of £203,908.49 ($266,442.56). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 374,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74), for a total transaction of £213,495.78 ($278,970.05). Insiders sold a total of 842,868 shares of company stock worth $46,588,125 over the last quarter.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

