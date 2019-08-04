GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $149.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.01 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

NYSE GPX traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.37. 18,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,117. GP Strategies has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $245.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81.

GPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,297,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,920,000 after buying an additional 84,138 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,120,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 746,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new position in GP Strategies during the first quarter valued at about $5,168,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

