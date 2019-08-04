Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,474,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,956,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,381,000 after purchasing an additional 713,781 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 259,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the period.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPK. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of GPK stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.69. 2,891,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,749. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.