Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,216 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,126,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,770,000 after buying an additional 1,735,878 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 541,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,103,000 after buying an additional 244,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18,453.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,996,000 after buying an additional 208,708 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,667,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,892,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $165.56 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $129.51 and a one year high of $171.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

