Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,588,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,157,000 after buying an additional 278,048 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,145,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,323,000 after buying an additional 81,078 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,556,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,856,000 after buying an additional 67,435 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15,137.9% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,370,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,361,051 shares during the period. Finally, Rinet Co LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 902,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,920,000 after buying an additional 48,247 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $162.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.76. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $129.68 and a twelve month high of $168.10.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

