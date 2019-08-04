Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.92.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $209.37 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $245.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.55. The company has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

