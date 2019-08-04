Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $312,000 Stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 0.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 172,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 15.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 5.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 53,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NVG stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $16.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

