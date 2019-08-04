Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $519,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 88.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,577 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,090,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,256 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6,770.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,540,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,994 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,708,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,423,000 after purchasing an additional 858,733 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6,809.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 521,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,169,000 after purchasing an additional 514,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,394,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,115,000 after purchasing an additional 355,369 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.19.

Shares of EMR opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.38 and a 52 week high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 4,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $290,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $783,336.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,298 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,333 shares of company stock worth $2,583,230 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

