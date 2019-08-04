Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 693 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harrington Investments INC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 72.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 67.8% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 31.8% during the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 14,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 42,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $142,599.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Goldman Sachs Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

NYSE WFC opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $59.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

