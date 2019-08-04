Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.80

Shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd (CVE:GBR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.80 and last traded at C$5.64, with a volume of 241405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $221.30 million and a P/E ratio of -46.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.58.

About Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% royalty-free interest in the Dixie Lake gold property covering approximately 9,140 hectares; and a 100% royalty-free interest in the West Madsen gold properties covering approximately 3,860 hectares in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

