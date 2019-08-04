Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GECC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Great Elm Capital has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $89.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

In other news, insider Peter A. Reed acquired 3,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $26,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $74,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,143 shares of company stock valued at $128,876 and sold 542,700 shares valued at $4,691,315. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Elm Capital by 27.0% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 59,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the first quarter worth about $1,247,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 1.3% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 297,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 35.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 123,595 shares in the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

