Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $137.00. Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at $137.00, with a volume of 2,233,717 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 140.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

About Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW)

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

