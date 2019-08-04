Greenleaf Trust Acquires 10,585 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $44,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 389.6% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,640,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,000 shares during the period.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.58. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $44.84.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

