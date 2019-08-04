Greenleaf Trust Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,251,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,459,327,000 after buying an additional 1,074,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,572,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,167,647,000 after buying an additional 2,900,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,897,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,094,013,000 after buying an additional 422,625 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,089,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,574,000 after buying an additional 71,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,651,000 after buying an additional 17,860 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $74,450.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,606.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,775 shares of company stock worth $14,986,676. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $274.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.34 and a 1-year high of $305.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.36.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

