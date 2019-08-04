Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Holdings in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,367 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 31.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 783 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 15,670 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

BHP traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $52.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,117,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,859. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.55. BHP Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $59.02.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

