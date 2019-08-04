Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 38,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,552,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,462,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,754 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $152.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.85. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $125.81 and a 52 week high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

