Greenleaf Trust Purchases 5,999 Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 0.08% of Sabre worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabre by 92.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

In other Sabre news, insider David J. Shirk sold 10,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $237,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $25.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Sabre Corp has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $26.62.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.29 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Sabre’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sabre from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.