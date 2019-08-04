Greenleaf Trust Sells 114 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXN. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 76.1% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

IXN stock traded down $3.29 on Friday, reaching $179.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,662. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.16. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $134.75 and a 12-month high of $188.59.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

