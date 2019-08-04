GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

GRFS has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.75.

NASDAQ:GRFS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.28. 1,352,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,173. GRIFOLS S A/S has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Equities analysts predict that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 40.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

