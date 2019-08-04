GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GTT Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of GTT Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of GTT Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of GTT Communications stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,318. The company has a market cap of $653.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05. GTT Communications has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $47.20.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GTT Communications will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Brian Thompson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $40,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 617,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,542,790.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Calder sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $44,680.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,336,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,976,005.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,737 shares of company stock valued at $299,489. Corporate insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTT. Phoenician Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 582,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,222,000 after purchasing an additional 187,688 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $3,954,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $2,763,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 415.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 64,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 177,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 60,014 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

