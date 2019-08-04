GuccioneCoin Price Tops $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (GCC)

GuccioneCoin (CURRENCY:GCC) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. One GuccioneCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. GuccioneCoin has a total market cap of $57,298.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GuccioneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GuccioneCoin has traded 12% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.81 or 0.00849716 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00011686 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00012537 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000463 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000610 BTC.

GuccioneCoin Profile

GuccioneCoin (GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2015. GuccioneCoin’s total supply is 23,775,537 coins and its circulating supply is 20,285,537 coins. The official website for GuccioneCoin is guccionecoin.wordpress.com. GuccioneCoin’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC.

GuccioneCoin Coin Trading

GuccioneCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GuccioneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GuccioneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GuccioneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

