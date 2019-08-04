Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04), Morningstar.com reports. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.37-1.37 EPS and its FY 2020 guidance to $1.43-1.43 EPS.

NYSE:HASI traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,190. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 29.45, a quick ratio of 29.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is 112.61%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $26,417.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 238,233 shares in the company, valued at $6,194,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 138,457 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 619,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 114,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the fourth quarter valued at about $775,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

