Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Shares Bought by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 1,392.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,133 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA owned 0.07% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 80.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 350.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.24.

In other news, insider Bryan J. Salvatore sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $87,231.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,495.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $605,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,172.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,464 shares of company stock worth $3,947,482 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

THG stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.49. The stock had a trading volume of 155,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,293. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.62. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a twelve month low of $104.59 and a twelve month high of $131.96.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Hanover Insurance Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

