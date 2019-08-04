Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HROW. Zacks Investment Research cut Harrow Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded Harrow Health from a d- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of HROW stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.37. 293,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,982. Harrow Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.06.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Harrow Health had a return on equity of 100.84% and a net margin of 65.84%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harrow Health will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 10,000 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $57,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 6,500 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $51,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HROW. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the first quarter valued at $113,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Harrow Health in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harrow Health in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Harrow Health in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

