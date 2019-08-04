Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Sold by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan cut its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Harsco were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $114,995.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,929.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $235,120.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,167.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Harsco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Harsco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

HSC traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,539. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.30 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

