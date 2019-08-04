Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

HIG stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $57.48. 3,463,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,296. Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.62.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, insider Martha Gervasi sold 5,039 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $266,411.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,152.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William A. Bloom sold 7,927 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $431,862.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,011.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,289,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 16.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,358,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,521,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 129.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 94,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 53,242 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,211.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 152,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 140,498 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.31.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.