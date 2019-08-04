Harvest Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sothebys (NYSE:BID)

Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. Sothebys comprises about 3.0% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Harvest Management LLC owned 0.08% of Sothebys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sothebys during the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sothebys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Sothebys during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sothebys by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 36,407 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Sothebys by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BID shares. TheStreet lowered Sothebys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Sothebys in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sothebys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Shares of BID opened at $58.45 on Friday. Sothebys has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.77.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.11). Sothebys had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $361.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sothebys will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

