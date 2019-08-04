Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of HWBK stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.59. 9,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,679. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.20.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $13.72 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% in the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

