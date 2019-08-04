HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in HB Fuller were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HB Fuller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HB Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of HB Fuller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

FUL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HB Fuller from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HB Fuller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Shares of HB Fuller stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $45.78. 329,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,136. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.65. HB Fuller Co has a 1-year low of $39.22 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $759.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.07 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HB Fuller Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. HB Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,500 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $366,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,364.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

