HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut HD Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on HD Supply from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded HD Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.19. 1,322,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,947. HD Supply has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.06.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HD Supply will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HD Supply news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 733,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $29,903,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in HD Supply by 15.5% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,759,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,345,000 after purchasing an additional 639,764 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in HD Supply by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in HD Supply by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 334,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 61,837 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in HD Supply in the first quarter valued at $2,293,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in HD Supply by 56.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

