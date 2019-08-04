Head to Head Analysis: Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mazor Robotics and DarioHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mazor Robotics -37.29% -7.70% -6.64% DarioHealth -257.11% -296.31% -169.04%

Risk and Volatility

Mazor Robotics has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DarioHealth has a beta of -0.72, suggesting that its share price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mazor Robotics and DarioHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mazor Robotics $64.95 million 23.61 -$12.41 million ($0.50) -116.46 DarioHealth $7.39 million 3.13 -$17.80 million N/A N/A

Mazor Robotics has higher revenue and earnings than DarioHealth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.7% of Mazor Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of DarioHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mazor Robotics and DarioHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mazor Robotics 0 1 0 0 2.00 DarioHealth 0 0 1 0 3.00

DarioHealth has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 146.10%. Given DarioHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Mazor Robotics.

Summary

Mazor Robotics beats DarioHealth on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mazor Robotics

Mazor Robotics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the United States and internationally. It operates in the field of computer assisted surgery that enable the use of surgical instruments with high precision and minimal invasiveness and that simplifies complex surgical procedures. The company's surgical robotic-guidance systems and complementary products are used to conduct spine and brain procedures in an accurate and secure manner. It also offers Mazor X, a renaissance system and its accessories are used in spine surgeries, including fusion, correction of spinal deformities, biopsy collection, tumor excision, and cement augmentations. The company was formerly known as Mazor Surgical Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Mazor Robotics Ltd. in 2010. Mazor Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Caesarea, Israel.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. It offers Dario Engage software platform, where the company digitally engages with Dario users and assists them in monitoring their chronic illnesses, as well as provides them with coaching, support, digital communications, and real time alerts, trends, and pattern analysis. DarioHealth Corp. markets its products directly to consumer cash sales, as well as retail pharmacy and distributors; and through e-stores. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

