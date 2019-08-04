Head-To-Head Analysis: Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) versus Intermolecular (OTCMKTS:IMI)

Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) and Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Natcore Technology has a beta of 7.81, meaning that its stock price is 681% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intermolecular has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Natcore Technology and Intermolecular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A Intermolecular -16.48% -14.36% -11.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.8% of Intermolecular shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of Intermolecular shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Natcore Technology and Intermolecular’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natcore Technology N/A N/A -$1.27 million N/A N/A Intermolecular $33.66 million 1.73 -$3.41 million N/A N/A

Natcore Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intermolecular.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Natcore Technology and Intermolecular, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Intermolecular 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Natcore Technology beats Intermolecular on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natcore Technology Company Profile

Natcore Technology Inc., a research and development company, develops and owns technology for the manufacturing of solar cells. The company offers laser-processed back-contact cells and liquid phase deposition technology, which enables the controlled deposition of silicon dioxide and mixed silicon oxides from an aqueous solution at ambient temperatures and pressures. It focuses on using its nanotechnology discoveries to enable various applications consisting of laser processing, tandem quantum-dot solar cells, and Natcore Foil Cell structure. The company also provides technical consultancy services for the design and construction of solar cell/solar panel fabrication facilities, and solar power plants. Natcore Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

Intermolecular Company Profile

Intermolecular, Inc. engages in the development of advanced materials using high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. The company's HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods. It serves various markets, including semiconductor, glass, advanced alloys, light-emitting diodes, flat-panel displays, and others. The company was formerly known as The BEP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Intermolecular, Inc. in November 2004. Intermolecular, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

