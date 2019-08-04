Head-To-Head Contrast: Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) vs. United Development Funding IV (NYSE:UDFI)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) and United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. United Development Funding IV does not pay a dividend. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 65.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend for 51 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and United Development Funding IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Realty Investment Trust 27.82% 11.19% 4.09% United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Development Funding IV has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Federal Realty Investment Trust and United Development Funding IV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Realty Investment Trust 0 5 6 0 2.55 United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $140.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.84%. Given Federal Realty Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Federal Realty Investment Trust is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and United Development Funding IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Realty Investment Trust $915.44 million 10.82 $241.90 million $6.23 21.23 United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Federal Realty Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than United Development Funding IV.

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats United Development Funding IV on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 105 properties include approximately 3,000 tenants, in 24 million square feet, and over 2,600 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 51 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT.

United Development Funding IV Company Profile

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

