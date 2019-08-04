Head to Head Survey: Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Domo and Momo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo $142.46 million 5.13 -$154.31 million ($9.43) -2.83 Momo $1.95 billion 3.17 $409.54 million $1.96 15.82

Momo has higher revenue and earnings than Domo. Domo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Momo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Domo and Momo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo 0 0 4 0 3.00 Momo 0 0 7 0 3.00

Domo presently has a consensus target price of $47.25, indicating a potential upside of 77.10%. Momo has a consensus target price of $44.33, indicating a potential upside of 42.96%. Given Domo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Domo is more favorable than Momo.

Profitability

This table compares Domo and Momo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo -95.39% -253.84% -49.09% Momo 15.96% 23.10% 13.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.8% of Domo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Momo shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Domo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.4% of Momo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Domo has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momo has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Momo beats Domo on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc. operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences. The company also operates Tantan, a social and dating app to help its users to find and establish romantic connections, as well as to meet interesting people primarily for young mobile Internet users. The company was formerly known as Momo Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Momo Inc. in July 2014. Momo Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

