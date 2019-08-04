Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Health Insurance Innovations to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $87.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.58 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Health Insurance Innovations to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HIIQ stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10. Health Insurance Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $1,328,382.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 41,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $1,059,246.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,504,415 in the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

