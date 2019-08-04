Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HR. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “mkt perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

HR stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.15. 678,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.13. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.37). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $116.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 13,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $419,574.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,758.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 71.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 34,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

